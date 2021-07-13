Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

VCEL stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.