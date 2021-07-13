State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in State Street were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.