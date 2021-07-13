Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.11 Average PT from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $655.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

