Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $18,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

