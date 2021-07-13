Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XGN. Cowen lifted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

