Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

