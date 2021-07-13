Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $671.50

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 671.50 ($8.77) and last traded at GBX 1,212 ($15.83), with a volume of 114311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,208 ($15.78).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,100.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a GBX 355 ($4.64) dividend. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.