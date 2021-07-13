Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

ONCT stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $220.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

