Analysts Issue Forecasts for SBI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

SBI stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18. SBI has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SBI had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

