AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AO World in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. AO World has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

