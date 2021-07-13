FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Decreased by Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $10.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.79.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $119.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

