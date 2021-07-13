Brokers Set Expectations for ORIX Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for ORIX in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 533,246.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 399,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

