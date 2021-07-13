PFSweb, Inc. (NYSE:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby Sells 12,500 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NYSE:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

NYSE PFSW opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

