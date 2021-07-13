Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NYSE:SOHO) Chairman Sells $105,667.10 in Stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NYSE:SOHO) Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10.

SOHO stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

