Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 4,022 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00.
Shares of ACLS stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21.
About Axcelis Technologies
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.