Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Raised by B. Riley

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

