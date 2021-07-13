Insider Selling: TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) SVP Sells 2,443 Shares of Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25.

TRIP opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

