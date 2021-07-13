Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.