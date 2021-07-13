Jentner Corp Sells 96 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jentner Corp cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 917,754 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $216,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $403,257,000 after buying an additional 618,513 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 728,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $171,710,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,444 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 493,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $116,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

MSFT stock opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

