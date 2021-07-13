Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 446,359 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $410,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $146.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.