CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $71,000 Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,113 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

NYSE SXC opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.