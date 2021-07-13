Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 24,283 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.82% of Meredith worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 20,680.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meredith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE MDP opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.39. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.