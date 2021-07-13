Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 107,254 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,254 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.40. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

