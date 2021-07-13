Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $256.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.84. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $181.03 and a 1-year high of $264.71.

