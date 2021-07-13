Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 3,770 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 41,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $1,275,510.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,160.00.

NYSE:RPTX opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.