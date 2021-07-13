Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) Major Shareholder Steve Hoffman Sells 82,500 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 82,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 82,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

