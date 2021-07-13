Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

