Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,090. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

