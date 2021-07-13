Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 5,600 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.