Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN opened at $324.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.62 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

