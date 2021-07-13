Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,453 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

