Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

