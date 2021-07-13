Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

