Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 60,732 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 523.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,824 shares of company stock worth $21,582,129 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

