Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $166.71 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

