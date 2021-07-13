Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626,450 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

