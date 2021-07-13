Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 6,417 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.45. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

