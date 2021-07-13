Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

