Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $614,000 in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCACU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

