Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUP opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 4.86.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

