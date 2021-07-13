Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.34% of Inspired Entertainment worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.