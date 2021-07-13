Gabelli Funds LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Surgalign worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgalign by 32.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgalign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Surgalign by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Surgalign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 522,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

