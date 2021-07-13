Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.93 ($118.74).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €98.10 ($115.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €92.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.88. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

