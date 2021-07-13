Andra AP fonden Buys 19,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

NYSE:APH opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

