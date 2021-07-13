Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

