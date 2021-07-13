Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

PRU opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

