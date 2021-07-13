SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.