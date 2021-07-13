Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 203,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion and a PE ratio of -59.16. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

