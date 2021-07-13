Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $292.52 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

