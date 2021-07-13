Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,310 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

